Bholaa: After Runway34, Ajay Devgn to direct Hindi remake of Lokesh Kanagaraj's Kaithi

After all the accolades that have been pouring in for Ajay Devgn as a director in Runway34, it was inevitable that the actor-filmmaker decides to helm another project.

Amid anticipation for his next directorial venture, the news that Ajay Devgn is currently directing his fourth film—the high-octane, strongly-emotional drama Bholaa starring Tabu and himself in the lead comes as no surprise. And, the upward graph from his first directorial U, Me Aur Hum to Runway 34, hasn't gone unnoticed.

Now he wields the megaphone yet again and without much ado, he is set to finish principal photography on his fourth directorial Bholaa by August 20.

Asked how he managed to shoot the film so quickly post the release of his April release Runway 34, Ajay Devgn smiles mysteriously and says, "Well the preparation was done earlier on. It was just a question of getting behind the camera again and saying the three magic words-Lights, camera, action!"





Bholaa releasing on March 30th, 2023. pic.twitter.com/fGyycOFPIT — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 4, 2022

Ajay Devgn's Bholaa is a remake of the Tamil blockbuster hit movie Kaithi. Lokesh Kanagaraj directed Kaithi starred actor Karthi in the lead role alongside Narain and Dheena. The film was released in 2019.

Bholaa is set for a theatrical release on March 30th, 2023.