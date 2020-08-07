Bhojpuri actress commits suicide for Rs 10000; what have we come to?

Bhojpuri actress Anupama Pathak on August 2 committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Dahisar in Mumbai. Anupama, before her tragic death, took to her Facebook to post a 10-minute-long video and said that financial matters led her to take the extreme step. She had said that she had invested Rs. 10,000 on a friend’s recommendation in Wisdom Producer Company who failed to return her money in December 2019.

However, the root cause of all these tragic deaths in the industry lately is depression and mental health. Before this, on the night of August 5 another actor Sameer Sharma, who worked in 'Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi', 'Left Right Left', 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii', 'Four' and 'Ssshhhh....Koi Hai' committed suicide.

The TV-movie actor, whose case resembles Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, had given an opinion back when doctors had claimed that SSR had a bipolar disease. Sameer explained why they need to be treated like normal people, and also said that he would go and give a hug to a person going through depression, bipolar disorder, or schizophrenia.

Similarly, in May, TV actor Manmeet Grewal who was a part of shows such as Aadat Se Majboor and Kuldeepak committed suicide as he burdened by debt and could not find any work due to lockdown imposed because of the coronavirus crisis.

Nelson Vinod Moses, the founder of Suicide Prevention India Foundation (SPIF), speaking about the same had said, "The lockdown has increased the already prevalent risks related to mental illness, financial insecurity and work stress, and has added new ones like loss of control, depletion of social networks, job uncertainty, abuse, and social isolation," a report had quoted him saying.

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan recently had also taken to his Instagram page and shared a short snippet from his interview with psychiatrist Dr Geetha Jayaram as a part of his 'Koki Poochega' series. He asked her questions related to mental health in pandemic and more.

In his interview with Dr Geetha Jayaram from John Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, Kartik had opened the episode by saying, "Awareness mein bura hi kya hai? (Is there anything wrong in spreading awareness?)," as he gave a brief introduction to the importance of mental health. He had also said that he won't be using the D-word (referring to depression) but will rather call it Devdas.