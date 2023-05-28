Bheed OTT release: When, where to watch Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar-starrer social drama

Bheed/File photo

Starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles, the social drama Bheed was released in the theatres on March 24. Set during the Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdown in India, the film is directed by Anubhav Sinha who has previously directed multiple social dramas such as Thappad, Mulk, Article 15, and Anek.

Bheed is now streaming on the streaming giant Netflix. The OTT giant made the announcement on its social media handles on Sunday, May 28, as it shared the film's poster with the caption, "The heart-wrenching story of one man risking everything for humanity fights against all odds. #Bheed is now streaming on Netflix."

Shot entirely in black and white, the film features a bunch of talented actors forming a powerful ensemble consisting of Dia Mirza, Pankaj Kapur, Virendra Saxena, Ashutosh Rana, Aditya Srivastava, Kritiki Kamra, and Aditi Subedi among others in pivotal roles.

Though the social drama received positive reviews, it was a commercial failure collecting only Rs 3.33 crore worldwide in its theatrical run. Reacting to its box office failure, Anubhav Sinha told Galatta Plus, "This film (Bheed) has received so much love and adulation and respect. People are writing pages on WhatsApp and on Facebook, more reviews than I have ever read. But there’s nobody in the theatres. It makes a slightly bizarre feeling. I’m half happy and half intrigued."

Bheed saw multiple controversies since its trailer dropped on YouTube as people called it an 'anti-India' film for comparing the problems faced by common people during the lockdown to the horrors of the 1947 partition. It was uploaded back but PM Modi's voiceover speech announcing the lockdown was removed from it. T-Series also backed out and the film was solely produced by Anubhav Sinha under his banner Benaras Mediaworks.



