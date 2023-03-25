Bheed box office collection day 1: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar film takes disappointing start, earns only Rs 50 lakh

Bheed/File photo

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the social drama Bheed is set during the Covid-19-induced lockdown in the nation three years back and highlights the sufferings that the ordinary people had to endure because of several agencies' mismanagement. It focuses on the troubles of migrant workers, who walked a million miles to go back to their homes in villages for their survival.

The film, which stars Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in the leads, was released in the theatres this Friday and has taken a disappointing start at the box office. As per the entertainment tracking website Sacnilk.com, Bheed earned only Rs 50 lakh net in India on its first day. The gross worldwide collection stands at Rs 70 lakh.

Out of its first-day earnings, Rs 29 lakh came from the three national chains namely PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis, as shared by the trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The contribution from each of them is as follows: PVR - Rs 15 lakh, INOX - Rs 8 lakh, and Cinepolis - Rs 6 lakh.

Bheed is facing stiff competition from the Hollywood release this week, John Wick Chapter 4 headlined by Keanu Reeves. The latest film in the action thriller franchise collected Rs 6.3 crore on its first day, including Rs 3.65 crore from three national chains. It had earned Rs 2.45 crore from the paid previews on Thursday.



Coming back to the Anubhav Sinha directorial, apart from Rajkummar and Bhumi, the film features a bunch of talented actors forming a powerful ensemble consisting of Dia Mirza, Pankaj Kapur, Virendra Saxena, Ashutosh Rana, Aditya Srivastava, Kritiki Kamra, and Aditi Subedi among others in pivotal roles.

Bheed has been in multiple controversies since its trailer dropped on YouTube as people called it an 'anti-India' film for showing India in poor light. Later, the trailer was uploaded back but PM Modi's speech announcing the lockdown was removed from it. T-Series also backed out from the film and it is now solely produced by Anubhav Sinha under his banner Benaras Mediaworks Production.



