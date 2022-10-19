Search icon
Bhediya trailer: Varun Dhawan unveils his wild side as he gets bitten by a mythical wolf

Varun Dhawan starrer Bhediya boasts stunning visual effects and promises a cinematic experience.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 01:23 PM IST

JioStudios/Youtube

On November 25, a comedy-horror movie starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon titled Bhediya will be released in theatres. The movie, which was made under the Maddock Films name, is another entry in the production company's cinematic horror-comedy world and also features Abhishek Banerjee.

Check out the trailer here:

Varun Dhawan can be seen happily dozing off in the clip. When he snaps a beetle with his finger, it buzzes around him. Then, we see his pals, Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Banerjee, gazing down at Varun as he lies in a hospital bed and discover that he was bitten by a wolf.

The trailer boasts stunning visual effects and promises a cinematic experience.

Varun's look received several likes and comments from the netizens and his close friends. Arjun reacted to the poster with a quirky caption. "Sheher mein is aadmi ne apni life mein bhaut kaand kiye hai ab jungle ki baari. This has to be one of the most exciting films of the year for me," Arjun wrote on Instagram Story.

READ: Bhediya: Varun Dhawan turns werewolf in Kriti Sanon starrer, Arjun Kapoor reacts

The horror-comedy drama Bhediya will mark the Badlapur star and Heropanti star's second collaboration with each other after sharing screen spaces in 2015 rom-com Dilwale.

The film which went on floors earlier in March in Arunachal Pradesh, will bring together the dynamic duo of producer Dinesh Vijan and director Amar Kaushik, who also helmed the 2018 blockbuster movie Stree. 

 

