Varun Dhawan says he is told that he is ‘more like a South Indian hero'

File photo

Recently seen in Bhediya, Varun Dhawan is eager to work in regional films after hearing that he is "more like a South Indian hero than a North Indian star." Varun recently remarked that he wants to collaborate with numerous southern directors when questioned about his aspirations to shoot a movie in that region.

In the discussion at the most recent Galatta Plus roundtable, Karan Johar claimed that Varun was "dying" to do a movie in the south.

Karan added, “He will go to Hyderabad or Chennai and live there. He is dying… jumping.”

Varun said, “We released Bhediya in Telugu as Thodelu. It was released by Geetha Arts. Even at the launch, they said you are more like a South Indian hero than a North Indian hero because of your energy level and the kind of films you do. I would love to do it because I have never seen a distinction. I grew up with my father (who) in the morning would show me Tamil and Telugu films.”

He added, “Given the opportunity, I would love to work there. There are brilliant filmmakers who are on my bucket list. I know it will happen. I don’t know how, but I know it will happen. It’s a plan.”

Dhawan gestured at Dulquer Salmaan when questioned more about how such possibilities from the South would come his way.

He said, “He is a producer. Maybe, he can give it.” Dulquer replied, “I can’t afford you.”

During the conversation, he also lauded Karthi for his outstanding performance and Lokesh Kanagaraj's flick Kaithi.

“When I saw Kaithi, I was so inspired by his (Karthi) work, which I told him in person… and by Lokesh sir’s work. I was blown away by the way the character was written and the climax was conceived.” he said.