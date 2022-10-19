Search icon
Bhediya star Varun Dhawan reveals there were 'cringe-worthy VFX moments' in his previous films

After knowing Varun's thoughts, we wonder whether he mocked the special effects of Kalank, Coolie No 1 or Dilwale.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 12:05 AM IST

Bhediya

After Adipurush got a huge flack over disappointing VFX, netizens found the effects in Varun Dhawan's upcoming horror-fantasy Bhediya better than Prabhas starrer. Being a Gen-Z favourite actor, Varun understands how special effects play an important role in a film, thus he was frank enough to reveal that even he has been a part of films, where the VFX were terrible. 

The trailer of Bhediya was unveiled on the date when Dhawan completed a decade in Bollywood. On November 19, team Bhediya showcased the theatrical trailer before the media, and it was followed by a press conference. 

READ: Bhediya trailer: Varun Dhawan unveils his wild side as he gets bitten by a mythical wolf

During the press conference, Varun opened up on his views about 'cringe-worthy' VFX and said, "When I was promoting the film, I would’ve obviously said it’s good, what else can one do? When I look back, I can see there have been cringe-worthy moments in the VFX. But I didn’t do the VFX! As an actor, I can try and work with directors and producers who can bring about that change. So now I think I’m more responsible.”

Varun has smartly accepted the fact that some of his films had poor visual effects. If you take a glance at Varun's previous works, one just can't ignore the cartoonish bull-riding sequence in the lackluster Kalank. Even in Coolie No 1 (2020), there was a sequence of Varun jumping ahead of a running train to save a little boy who was playing with his Captain America figure in the middle of a railway track. You think, what was the movie Varun was talking about?

Talking about Bhediya, Varun's look received several likes and comments from the netizens and his close friends. Arjun reacted to the poster with a quirky caption. "Sheher mein is aadmi ne apni life mein bhaut kaand kiye hai ab jungle ki baari. This has to be one of the most exciting films of the year for me," Arjun wrote on his Instagram story. Bhediya will release in cinemas on November 25.  


 

