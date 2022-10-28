Search icon
Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon get brutally trolled for dancing on theatre's roof, netizens say 'hadh ho gayi'

Bhediya stars have been called out for promoting their film. It was an unpleasant view to see Kriti dancing on the theatre's roof.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 09:53 PM IST

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon launched a song from the upcoming movie Bhediya. The song launch happened at Mumbai's famous theatre Gaiety Galaxy. After showcasing their song to the media, the stars decided to add another kick to their promotion by giving a live performance to the public. 

After the event, Varun and Kriti went to the theatre roof, and they danced on Thumkeshwari before a huge crowd. Well, Varun danced earlier in the same venue and did the same activity after launching Kalank's song First Class. However, this time, netizens aren't happy with the promotional activity. Kriti's dance looked odd. Even the actress looked a bit uncomfortable. 

Let's watch the video first 

As soon as the video got surfaced, netizens pointed out the activity as bizarre. A user wrote, "Why are you doing these stuff." Another user wrote, "For a second I thought ki koi local hotel main raid padi hai!" One of the user stated, "Itna sab kyun kar rahe ho." A netizen wrote, "Seriously... yeh sab bhi karna padega ab?" Another netizen wrote, "Bollywood do enythink stupid for movie." A user even compared Kriti's dance to Sapna Choudhary, and wrote, "Bechari public sapna Chaudhary ho ya Bollywood dekh hi lete hai." 

READ: Bhediya star Varun Dhawan reveals there were 'cringe-worthy VFX moments' in his previous films

During the trailer launch press conference, Varun opened up on his views about 'cringe-worthy' VFX and said, "When I was promoting the film, I would’ve obviously said it’s good, what else can one do? When I look back, I can see there have been cringe-worthy moments in the VFX. But I didn’t do the VFX! As an actor, I can try and work with directors and producers who can bring about that change. So now I think I’m more responsible.” 

Varun has smartly accepted the fact that some of his films had poor visual effects. If you take a glance at Varun's previous works, one just can't ignore the cartoonish bull-riding sequence in the lackluster Kalank. Even in Coolie No 1 (2020), there was a sequence of Varun jumping ahead of a running train to save a little boy who was playing with his Captain America figure in the middle of a railway track. You think, what was the movie Varun was talking about?Bhediya will release in cinemas on November 25.  

 

 

