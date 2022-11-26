Bhediya box office prediction day 2: Varun Dhawan starrer shows growth, likely to earn Rs 10 crore

Bhediya/File photo

Starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, the supernatural horror-comedy Bhediya took a low opening at the box office as it collected Rs 7.48 crore on its opening day on Friday, November 25. The Amar Kaushik directorial also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Deepak Dobriyal, and Saurabh Shukla in supporting roles.

As per the early box office estimates, the film has shown some growth on its second day. The Pinkvilla report states that Bhediya is expected to earn Rs 9.35 to Rs 10.35 crore on its second day, i.e. Saturday, November 26 taking the two-day total collections in the range of Rs 17 crore.

The report also states that Bhediya will collect around Rs 27 crore in its opening weekend and the film's future will depend on its collections on Monday. If the film sees a major drop on its fourth day of release, it would wrap up in the first week itself or if the film maintains a steady run on November 28, it might see a successful run in theatres until Avatar: The Way of Water drops on December 16.



READ | Bigg Boss 16: Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon teach Thumkeshwari steps to Salman Khan, video goes viral

Bhediya is Varun's second theatrical release this year after the family entertainer JugJugg Jeeyo co-starring Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor. For Kriti too, it is the second film to be released in the theatres after the crime comedy Bachchhan Paandey led by Akshay Kumar.

The recently released film is Amar's third directorial after he made his debut with Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Pankaj Tripathi starrer Stree in 2018 and then followed it up with Ayushman Khurrana, Yami Gautam, and Bhumi Pednekar starrer comedy Bala in 2019. For the unversed, Kriti made a cameo appearance in Stree in the item song Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe and Shraddha has made a cameo appearance in the Thumkeshwari song in Bhediya.