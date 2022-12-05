Search icon
Bhediya box office collection: Varun Dhawan starrer crosses Rs 50 crore mark

Despite Drishyam 2's dominance, Varun Dhawan's Bhediya has also managed to secure a decent spot at the box office.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 05, 2022, 12:40 PM IST

Despite Drishyam 2's dominance, Varun Dhawan's Bhediya has also managed to secure a decent spot at the box office. The movie has surpassed the Rs 50 crore threshold after a week of modest development. 

Dishing out details about the same, Taran Adarsh wrote, "#Bhediya gets moving in Weekend 2, but the growth is restricted due to #D2 dominance… An upward trend on [second] Sat and Sun is a positive sign, but the 10-day total is below expectations… [Week 2] Fri 1.95 cr, Sat 3.70 cr, Sun 4.36 cr. Total: ₹ 52.06 cr. #India biz." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In another tweet he wrote, “#Bhediya at *national chains*… WEEK 2: Day 8 / Day 9 / Day 10 biz… #PVR: 47 lacs / 81 lacs / 91 lacs.  #INOX: 31 lacs / 60 lacs / 72 lacs.  #Cinepolis: 24 lacs / 45 lacs / 52 lacs. Total: ₹ 1.02 cr / ₹ 1.86 cr / ₹ 2.15 cr” 

At the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) press conference on Tuesday night, Dhawan said he always wanted to work with the director. "I admire him. He is a brilliant filmmaker. We have been talking about doing something for a long time and hopefully it should happen in some time. Once it happens, it will be announced. But, we are working towards working together." 

Dhawan will reportedly commence shooting for his web series debut Citadel, the Indian version of Amazon Studio's ambitious spy series, next month. It will be directed by Raj & DK and also feature Samantha Ruth Prabhu. "I'm going to be shooting something which I will announce, it will start from December 7," he said. 

After the family comedy JugJugg Jeeyo, which also starred Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor, was released in June of this year, Varun's second theatrical movie of the year is Bhediya. The movie, which Karan Johar produced, earned a respectable Rs 85 crore at the domestic box office.   

