Bhediya box office collection: Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon starrer inches closer to Rs 50 crore mark

Varun Dhawan's Bhediya has also landed a respectable position at the box office despite Drishyam 2's dominance. After a week of slight growth, the movie is progressively edging closer to the Rs 50 crore threshold.

Dishing out details about the same, Taran Adarsh wrote, “#Bhediya fares way below expectations in Week 1… Weekend biz raised expectations, but weekdays underperformed… Fri 7.48 cr, Sat 9.57 cr, Sun 11.50 cr, Mon 3.85 cr, Tue 3.45 cr, Wed 3.20 cr, Thu 3 cr. Total: ₹ 42.05 cr. #India biz.”

Check out the tweet here:

#Bhediya fares way below expectations in Week 1… Weekend biz raised expectations, but weekdays underperformed… Fri 7.48 cr, Sat 9.57 cr, Sun 11.50 cr, Mon 3.85 cr, Tue 3.45 cr, Wed 3.20 cr, Thu 3 cr. Total: ₹ 42.05 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/Bh540FPU1j — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 2, 2022

Varun made a surprise visit to a theatre in Mumbai recently, post which he tweeted, "#bhediya has given me so much love it feels amazing to to see Soo many people coming to the theatres. A special Sunday as #Dhrishyam2 and #Bhediya give a lot of happiness to all cinema lovers congratulations @ajaydevgn sir and @AbhishekPathakk"

Replying to this, Ajay Devgn wrote, "Hey @Varun_dvn I’m happy Bhediya & Drishyam 2 have managed to bring the audiences back to the theatres. It’s a feel-good moment for us as an Industry. You're a rockstar".

After the family comedy JugJugg Jeeyo, which also starred Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor, was released in June of this year, Varun's second theatrical movie of the year is Bhediya. The movie, which Karan Johar produced, earned a respectable Rs 85 crore at the domestic box office.

After Runway 34 and Thank God, Ajay's first two box office flops in 2022, Drishyam 2 is his third theatrical release. Earlier this year, he made strong cameos in two popular movies, RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi. With the psychological criminal thriller series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, he also made his OTT debut this year.