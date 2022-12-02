Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Bhediya box office collection: Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon starrer inches closer to Rs 50 crore mark

Varun Dhawan's Bhediya has also landed a respectable position at the box office despite Drishyam 2's dominance.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 10:44 AM IST

Bhediya box office collection: Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon starrer inches closer to Rs 50 crore mark
File photo

Varun Dhawan's Bhediya has also landed a respectable position at the box office despite Drishyam 2's dominance. After a week of slight growth, the movie is progressively edging closer to the Rs 50 crore threshold. 

Dishing out details about the same, Taran Adarsh wrote, “#Bhediya fares way below expectations in Week 1… Weekend biz raised expectations, but weekdays underperformed… Fri 7.48 cr, Sat 9.57 cr, Sun 11.50 cr, Mon 3.85 cr, Tue 3.45 cr, Wed 3.20 cr, Thu 3 cr. Total: ₹ 42.05 cr. #India biz.” 

Check out the tweet here: 

Varun made a surprise visit to a theatre in Mumbai recently, post which he tweeted, "#bhediya has given me so much love it feels amazing to to see Soo many people coming to the theatres. A special Sunday as #Dhrishyam2 and #Bhediya give a lot of happiness to all cinema lovers congratulations @ajaydevgn sir and @AbhishekPathakk" 

Replying to this, Ajay Devgn wrote, "Hey @Varun_dvn I’m happy Bhediya & Drishyam 2 have managed to bring the audiences back to the theatres. It’s a feel-good moment for us as an Industry. You're a rockstar".   

Also read: Kajol reveals Nysa Devgan's beauty hacks, shares secret behind daughter's stunning transformation

After the family comedy JugJugg Jeeyo, which also starred Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor, was released in June of this year, Varun's second theatrical movie of the year is Bhediya. The movie, which Karan Johar produced, earned a respectable Rs 85 crore at the domestic box office. 

After Runway 34 and Thank God, Ajay's first two box office flops in 2022, Drishyam 2 is his third theatrical release. Earlier this year, he made strong cameos in two popular movies, RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi. With the psychological criminal thriller series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, he also made his OTT debut this year. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Happy Birthday Neha Sharma: Check out bold photos of Crook actress
Viral Photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh pose for paps in stylish outfits
Expat City ranking 2022: World’s top 5 cities for expats to live and work
5 times Urfi Javed burned the internet with her sexy photos
FIFA World Cup 2022: Check out gorgeous WAGs of World Cup bound players
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 531 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 2
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.