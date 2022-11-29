Bhediya box office collection Day 4: Varun Dhawan starrer suffers major drop on Monday, earns Rs 32 crore

Bhediya

Bhediya box office collection day 4: Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon starrer creature-comedy Bhediya had a fair weekend. But as expected, the film suffered a major drop on Monday, and now, Bhediya will have to sustain the momentum for a decent first week.

As per the box office figures shared by trade expert Taran Adarsh, Bhediya just collected Rs 3.85 crores, making it a total of Rs 32.40 crores till four days. Adarsh further stated that Bhediya is expected to earn decently till Avatar 2 hits cinemas on December 16. In his social media post, Taran added, "#Bhediya should’ve performed better on the crucial Mon to cover lost ground… Needs to stay steady on remaining weekdays… Lack of major opposition [till #Avatar] can prove advantageous… Fri 7.48 cr, Sat 9.57 cr, Sun 11.50 cr, Mon 3.85 cr. Total: ₹ 32.40 cr. #India biz."

#Bhediya should’ve performed better on the crucial Mon to cover lost ground… Needs to stay steady on remaining weekdays… Lack of major opposition [till #Avatar] can prove advantageous… Fri 7.48 cr, Sat 9.57 cr, Sun 11.50 cr, Mon 3.85 cr. Total: ₹ 32.40 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/12UjbGyq8b — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 29, 2022

Bhediya suffered a dent in the box office due to facing major competition from Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna starrer suspense-thriller Drishyam 2. The Abhishek Pathak directorial is in its second week, but the film has outperformed former releases, and it's going super-strong at the box office. Ajay Devgn's film is expected to enter the 150-crore club by Monday.

Earlier, Varun made a surprise visit to a theatre in Mumbai to watch his film with his fans. He shared a photo on his Twitter account in which his fans gathered around him to take selfies with him. "#bhediya has given me so much love it feels amazing to see Soo many people coming to the theatres. A special Sunday as #Dhrishyam2 and #Bhediya give a lot of happiness to all cinema lovers congratulations @ajaydevgn sir and @AbhishekPathakk", the October star captioned his tweet.

Replying to him, the Tanhaji actor called Varun a 'rockstar' and tweeted, "Hey @Varun_dvn I’m happy Bhediya & Drishyam 2 have managed to bring the audiences back to the theatres. It’s a feel-good moment for us as an Industry. You're a rockstar". Their camaraderie has won over the internet.