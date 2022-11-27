Bhediya box office collection day 2: Varun Dhawan starrer sees upward trend, collects Rs 17.05 crore

Taran Adarsh/Instagram

Bhediya, a monster comedy starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, had a decent opening weekend, earning Rs 7.48 crore on day one and Rs 9.57 crore on day two to bring its total to Rs 17.05 crore.

Dishing out details, Taran Adarsh wrote, “#Bhediya gathers speed on Day 2… Slowly and steadily, the film is finding its share of audience… National chains witness an upward trend, while mass pockets improve… Day 3 crucial, needs to show big gains… Fri 7.48 cr, Sat 9.57 cr. Total: ₹ 17.05 cr. #India biz.”

Check out the post here:

Varun Dhawan is relieved because Bhediya was his second significant film to come out after JugJugg Jeeyo.

For the unversed, the director of Bhediya is Amar Kaushik.

Varun Dhawan, who is awaiting the release of his next film Bhediya, accepted that South films are overtaking Hindi movies at the box office at a recent event.

Also read: Varun Dhawan says 'Hindi films are getting their a**es kicked right now', heaps praise on Kantara, KGF 2, Vikram

Speaking at the India Today conclave, the October star said, "I know it sounds really easy right now because the Hindi films are getting their a**es kicked right now. So maybe it's a great time and easy answer for me to say that. I have always wanted to do films in Telugu, Tamil and Bhediya is going to release in Telugu and Tamil as well. It's a great time for all filmmakers, technicians and actors, everyone to come together."

Varun even added that we should celebrate the fact that Indian films are doing wonders across the world comparing the same to India's campaign at the ongoing T20 World Cup as he added, "Indian films are doing really well. When Team India plays, right now they are playing for the World Cup, everyone's an Indian playing over there, whether he is from South or North of India. If Kantara is doing really well or KGF 2 or Vikram, we should seek inspiration from these films and try and work with each other. It's the best thing for Indian films to grow right now."