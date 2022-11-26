Bhediya box office collection Day 1: Varun Dhawan starrer fails to beat JugJugg Jeeyo opening, earns Rs 12 crore

Bhediya

Bhediya box office collection Day 1: Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon starrer creature comedy Bhediya has opened on a positive note, and on its first day, the film went on collect Rs 12 crores.

Bhediya has brought relief to Varun Dhawan, as this was his second major release after JugJugg Jeeyo. However, when it comes to comparison, Bhediya couldn't surpass Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 second-week, and the opening figure of his previous release. As per Bollywood Hungama, Varun Dhawan- Kiara Advani starrer family-drama collected Rs 9.28 crores. Whereas, Bhediya has collected Rs 6.50 crores in India.

Viral Bhayani posted about the first-day collection on his Instagram and wrote, "Creature Comedy #Bhediya opens to ₹12.06 crores gross box office worldwide on Friday, Day One. The film grew substantially by Friday evening, displaying fantastic upward trend with Saturday morning shows already showing average 45 percent growth over Friday morning, amidst positive reviews & word of mouth."

Here's the post

While promoting the film, Varun Dhawan opened up about pan-India films like RRR, KGF 2, Vikram, and how they have affected Bollywood. Speaking at the India Today conclave, the October star said, "I know it sounds really easy right now because the Hindi films are getting their a**es kicked right now. So maybe it's a great time and easy answer for me to say that. I have always wanted to do films in Telugu, Tamil and Bhediya is going to release in Telugu and Tamil as well. It's a great time for all filmmakers, technicians and actors, everyone to come together."

Varun even added that we should celebrate the fact that Indian films are doing wonders across the world comparing the same to India's campaign at the ongoing T20 World Cup as he added, "Indian films are doing really well. When Team India plays, right now they are playing for the World Cup, everyone's an Indian playing over there, whether he is from South or North of India. If Kantara is doing really well or KGF 2 or Vikram, we should seek inspiration from these films and try and work with each other. It's the best thing for Indian films to grow right now." Bhediya is directed by Amar Kaushik.