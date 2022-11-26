Search icon
Bhediya box office collection day 1 estimates: Varun Dhawan starrer likely to collect Rs 6.50 crore

The horror-comedy Bhediya, starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, was released to much excitement.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 08:02 AM IST

The horror-comedy Bhediya, starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, was released to much excitement, and the early reviews were all in yesterday. Many of Dhawan's supporters attended the first-day-first-show of his most recent movie. 

Bhediya had a poor opening day, according to Bollywood Hungama. Early estimates indicate that Bhediya made between Rs. 6 and Rs. 7 crores on Friday, far less than what a movie of this size ought to have made on its opening day. 

After Roohi and Stree, Maddock's most recent movie is the third in the horror-comedy subgenre. Varun's persona and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree coexist onscreen in the larger horror universe that includes Bhediya. 

At a recent event to promote Bhediya, Varun Dhawan acknowledged that South films are outperforming Hindi films at the box office and suggested that Bollywood draw inspiration from the pan-India success of Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, and the films starring Yash and Kantara Shetty. 

Speaking at the India Today conclave, the October star said, "I know it sounds really easy right now because the Hindi films are getting their a**es kicked right now. So maybe it's a great time and easy answer for me to say that. I have always wanted to do films in Telugu, Tamil and Bhediya is going to release in Telugu and Tamil as well. It's a great time for all filmmakers, technicians and actors, everyone to come together." 

Additionally, Varun talked openly about rejoining the work and putting forth even more effort than before when things started to return to normal after the pandemic. The actor claimed that during filming Raj Mehta's family comedy JugJugg Jeeyo, he put a lot of strain on himself. 

Also read: Bhediya: Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend Varun Dhawan starrer premiere

Varun was forced to "shut down" since he was unsure of what had happened to him. “I had this thing called Vestibular Hypofunction, (where) basically your balance goes off. But I just pushed myself so hard.”he said. 

 

