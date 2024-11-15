Bhavana Pandey calls Karan Johar 'provocative'; here's why.

Bhavana Pandey is currently winning hearts for her no-filter and calm self in Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. The reality star, who is a friend of Karan Johar, shared an observation about him.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Bhavana Pandey called Karan Johar 'provocative and a peacemaker' and said, "Karan Johar is the king of everything I feel. I mean the amount that man works and the amount he packs it all in a day, I really want to understand where does he get the bandwidth and the energy from. And you know, when you call Karan or message him… people take hours to reply and that's understandable. Karan, if he can't call you back, he'll message you and say, ‘I’ll call you back in so much time.' He's very good with that."

When asked if Karan also serves as a peacemaker among a group of friends, Bhavana said, laughing, “Aag lagao (instigate) and the peacemaker. He lagaos the aag (instigate) and then he puts the water.” For the unversed, Karan Johar is the producer of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. Season 3 saw new entrants, i.e. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi, and Kalyani Chawla representing Delhi. Karan Johar also pops up this season to shake things up and make peace between Maheep and Seema, who are currently facing cracks in their years-long friendship.

Bhavana Pandey is Chunky Pandey's wife. She worked as an air hostess for about a year, and after her marriage, she made her career in the restaurant business. Together, Chunky and Bhavana opened a chain of health food restaurants in Mumbai. She then started working with some fashion brands too and founded a clothing brand named LoveGen. Chunky and Bhavana's daughter Ananya Pandey is also an actress in Bollywood who is currently winning audiences' hearts with her back-to-back performances on OTT.

