Bollywood

Bhasker Viswanathan's short Behrupiya selected for Indian Panorama at International Film Festival of India 2023

Behurupiya delves into the life of an impersonator, a bahurupiya, who makes a living by mimicking actors.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 04:42 PM IST

Behurupiya, a compelling short fiction film directed by the filmmaker Bhasker Viswanathan, has been selected to be a part of the prestigious Indian Panorama at the International Film Festival of India in Goa. The festival will take place in Panjim from November 20 to 28 2023.

Behurupiya delves into the life of an impersonator, a bahurupiya, who makes a living by mimicking actors. This captivating film not only showcases the art of mimicry but also sheds light on how these performers entertain the rural communities of Bihar, adding colour and joy to their lives.

Bhasker Viswanathan, the mind behind this poignant film, hails from a quaint village in the Nawada district. A self-taught filmmaker, he has poured his heart and soul into creating a masterpiece that has been recognized and appreciated on a global stage. In addition to Behurupiya, Bhasker's full-length feature film, Attempt One, is also ready to grace the screens of various film festivals.

Behurupiya promises to be a visually captivating and emotionally resonant experience for audiences, offering a unique glimpse into the world of behurupiyas and their essential role in rural entertainment. Bhasker's journey from a small village to the grand stage of the International Film Festival of India is a testament to his dedication and talent.

