Bharti Jaffrey death: Actor Ashok Kumar's daughter passes away

Bollywood's celebrated actor Ashok Kumar's daughter Bharti Jaffrey passed away on Tuesday after battling prolonged illness. Bharti's son-in-law, actor Kanwaljit Singh confirmed the news about the veteran actress' demise on his Instagram.

Kanwaljit penned a heartfelt note in a carousel post with three photos of Jaffrey. In his post, Kanwaljit wrote, "Our beloved Bharat jaffrey, Daughter, Sister, Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Aunt, Neighbour, Friend and inspiration has departed us today 20 Sep. We will bring her home at 1.30 pm today for her final goodbye at 403 Ashok Kumar Towers, 47 Union Park, Chembur 71, and thereafter cremate her at Cherai Crematorium, Chembur Camp."

Here's Singh's post

In Kanwaljit's post, we can see Bharti displaying her lively attitude by posing with her family in style. In one photo, Bharti is wearing huge black party glasses, and she is posing with her family. For the unversed, Kanwaljit married Bharti's daughter Anuradha Patel. Bharti Jaffrey starred in movies such as Hazaar Chaurasi Ki Maa, Saans and Daman. As per the reports, she was married to Saeed Jaffrey’s brother, Hamid Jaffrey.