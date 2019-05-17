'Bharat' song 'Zinda': Witness Salman Khan's extraordinary journey with Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani

Salman Khan's upcoming Eid release Bharat has undoubtedly been the most awaited films of 2019. The movie traces the jounrey of a man - Bharat - also known as India, for 60 years. It thus is the story of a man and a nation together.

The makers have now unveiled the song 'Zinda' from the movie which traces Salman Khan's journey in Bharat. Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff and especially Katrina Kaif are an important part of his journey tracing from 1947 to 2008.

It talks about how Salman Khan was given the responsibility of the family at a very young age due to India-Pakistan partition. Apart from that, the song also focuses on the kind of odd jobs he takes up in order to support himself and his family. His love life - including Disha Patani and Katrina Kaif - also marks an important part of the song.

Vishal Dadlani gives the song a boost with his high energy levels. Even though the song has slower pace, the beats and high pitches in between the songmake the song fabulous. Salman Khan's never-give-up attitude, even in his old age, plays a vital part of the song.

'Zinda', which looks like Bharat theme song, has been penned by director Ali Abbas Zafar. The song features glimpses of many previous songs, including 'Slow Motion Mein', 'Chashni' and 'Aithey Aa'. Salman packs a last punch with the dialogue 'Bharat itni jaldi na marta'.

Take a look at the song video here:

Bharat brings back the trio of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and director Ali Abbas Zafar. They were last seen in the blockbuster hit of 2017 Tiger Zinda Hai. Produced by Atul Agnihotri along with Salman Khan Films, Bharat also stars Sonali Kulkarni, Aashif Sheikh, Nora Fatehi and Tabu in pivotal roles. The movie will also witness a cameo by Varun Dhawan.