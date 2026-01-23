Bharat Ke Super Founders: Meet 11-year-old Athvik Amith Kumar, youngest entrepreneur at Suniel Shetty's show, pitches his idea for Rs 2 crore, secures...

Hosted by Suniel Shetty, along with the panel of Tycoons, the entrepreneur-reality show, Bharat Ke Super Founders, is a series with real founders, real capital, and real decision-making at the heart of India’s startup ecosystem. To raise Rs 100 crore in real capital, the show sets out to fuel the next wave of innovation across India.

Hosted by Suniel Shetty, along with the panel of Tycoons, the entrepreneur-reality show, Bharat Ke Super Founders, is a series with real founders, real capital, and real decision-making at the heart of India’s startup ecosystem. To raise Rs 100 crore in real capital, the show sets out to fuel the next wave of innovation across India.

Meet Athvik Amith Kumar: Youngest entrepreneur

Among the compelling pitches in the opening week, Athvik Amith Kumar, the youngest founder, struck an impression, walking into the pitch room to present Zozo Connect, a smart, NFC-based digital networking platform designed to replace traditional paper visiting cards. At 11 years old, Athvik pitched his idea with sharpness, confidence, and composure, explaining how a simple tap could instantly share professional details, reduce waste, and modernise everyday networking.

Suniel Shetty on Athvik Amith Kumar

Suniel Shetty totalled up the room’s reaction perfectly when he called Athvik a “chhota packet, bada dhamaka.” Athvik broke down his product, user adoption, and scale with a level of understanding that surprised the investment panel. Athvik ask of Rs 2 crore for 8% equity.

Athvik Amith Kumar secured a deal of...

The tycoons questioned him on margins, technology, and sustainability. Athvik remained calm and answered with precision. While the panel chose not to pursue a traditional equity deal at this stage, the founders united in recognising the importance of backing potential at the right moment. Nitish Mittersain extended an Rs 11 lakh grant to support Athvik’s journey, while the rest of the tycoons and the Market committed to mentoring and guiding him to learn, build, and grow.

About Bharat Ke Super Founders tycoons

The Bharat Ke Super Founders investor panel, known as the Tycoons, features industry leaders including Dr A. Velumani (Founder of Thyrocare), Nitish Mittersain (Founder and CEO of Nazara Technologies), and Shanti Mohan (Founder and CEO of LetsVenture). Along with Dr Aarti Gupta (Chief Investment Officer at Anikarth Ventures), Aditya Singh (Co-Founder of All In Capital), Ankur Mittal (Co-Founder and Partner at Physis Capital and Inflection Point Ventures), and Eklavya Gupta (Co-Founder of Recur Club).