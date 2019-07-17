Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar's Twitter and Instagram accounts hacked

Ali Abbas Zafar took up a major responsibility - of recreating the magic of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif once again with the sequel of Ek Tha Tiger. He thus helmed Tiger Zinda Hai, which released in 2017 and became a blockbuster instantly.

The director recently helmed Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat, which also went on to create quite some buzz among people and at the Box Office. Zafar now reportedly is set to helm the third part of Tiger franchise with Salman and Katrina yet again.

The director, who often shares news about his work on Twitter and Instagram, now revealed that both his accounts were hacked. More so, people were randomly receiving messages and pictures from his end. While informing his fans about the hack, Ali Abbas Zafar tweeted, "Hack Alert - Both twitter and Instagram accounts got hacked , randomly sending messages and pictures . Already reported . Will tweet once it’s fixed ."

Read his tweet here:

Hack Alert - Both twitter and Instagram accounts got hacked , randomly sending messages and pictures . Already reported . Will tweet once it’s fixed . — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 16, 2019

Prior to Ali Abbas Zafar, megastar Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter account was also hacked. The hackers changed Big B's photo to that of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and pinned a tweet which read, “This is an important call to the whole world! We do condemn the irrespective behaviors of Iceland republic towards Turkish footballers. We speak softly but carry a big stick and inform you about the big Cyber attack here. As Ayyildiz Tim Turkish Cyber Army +++”