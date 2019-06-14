'Bharat' Box Office Report day 9: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer to cross Rs 175 crore mark

It has been nine days since Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat released. The movie hit the theatre screens on the occasion of Eid i.e. on June 5. This film had a good run at the Box Office in its initial days and is now set to cross Rs. 175 crore mark.

The buzz around Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer has reduced in most cities. However Box Office India is of the opinion that the movie is working well in Delhi, UP and East Punjab. In fact the movie, which should have attracted audiences around Maharashtra, especially Mumbai, is gaining a lot of attention there.

After opening to great number (Rs 41.75 crore), Bharat became the second-highest opening film after Amitabh Bachchan-Aamir Khan starrer Thugs Of Hindostan. The movie minted Rs. 150 crore till its first Monday, but it then saw a major dip. The collections dropped from Rs. 26 crore on Sunday to Rs. 9 crore on Monday, which is more than 50% drop. Ever since, the movie has been earing in single digit numbers.

It collected Rs. 6.25 crore approximately on Wednesday and then minted Rs. 5.25 crore on Thursday. The Friday and weekend numbers would play a crucial role in knowing whether Bharat will also be a hit, superhit, blockbuster or just another movie that worked on Salman Khan's star power and Eid holiday.

Here, take a look at the total collections till date:

Wednesday - Rs 41.75 crore approx

Thursday - Rs 30 crore approx

Friday - Rs 21.25 crore approx

Saturday - Rs 25 crore approx

Sunday - Rs 26 crore approx

Monday - Rs 9 crore approx

Tuesday - Rs 7.75 crore approx

Wednesday - Rs 6.25 crore approx

Thursday - Rs 5.25 crore approx

TOTAL - Rs 172.50 crore approx

Bharat is expected to stay strong over the weekends. It however will face little competition from Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh, which is remake of the Telugu blockbuster film Arjun Reddy. More so, Men In Black: International starring Avengers: Endgame's Thor Chris Hemsworth along with Valkyrie aka Tessa Thompson, is also slated to release on June 14.