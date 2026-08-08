Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata OTT release date: When and where to watch Kangana Ranaut film

Headlined by Kangana Ranaut, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is an inspiring story of sacrifice and heroism, making it a must-watch this Independence Day. The thriller drama premieres on Zee 5 on August 14.

This Independence Day, Hindi Zee 5 is set to premiere Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata digitally on August 14. Headlined by Kangana Ranaut, the film is set against the backdrop of the devastating 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and revisits one of the darkest chapters in India's history to spotlight a group of unsung heroes whose courage and selflessness saved countless lives.

Set primarily at Mumbai’s Cama and Albless Hospital, the film follows nurses, ward boys, cleaners, security personnel and other staff members who found themselves at the centre of the crisis after the attackers breached the hospital premises. With limited means of protection, they chose to stay back and safeguard the patients under their care, putting their own lives at risk in the process.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata turns its attention to these lesser-known individuals and their response to one of the most devastating terror attacks in India. The story explores themes of sacrifice, duty and resilience through the experiences of those who faced extraordinary circumstances while trying to keep others safe.

Talking about the film and its OTT release, Kangana Ranaut said, "Some stories choose you because they deserve to be told. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is one such film. As both an actor and producer, it was incredibly important for me to bring to life the untold stories of the healthcare workers who stood fearlessly between terror and humanity during the 26/11 attacks. Their courage wasn't driven by recognition, but by an unwavering sense of duty and compassion. Releasing this film around Independence Day makes its message even more meaningful, as it reminds us that the spirit of India is defined not only by those who defend the nation on the frontlines, but also by ordinary citizens who rise to extraordinary challenges in moments of crisis. I hope audiences watching the film on Hindi Zee 5 connect with their sacrifices and remember the countless real-life heroes who inspired this story."

The film also stars Girija Oak and Smita Tambe, among others. It has been written and directed by Manoj Tapadia and produced by PEN Studios, Manikarnika Films and Paramhans Creations, in association with Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment Pvt Ltd. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata will premiere exclusively on Hindi Zee 5 on August 14, 2026.

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