Bhakshak trailer: Journalist Bhumi Pednekar uncovers truth behind harrowing ordeal faced by girls in shelter home

Based on true events, the movie Bhakshak starring Bhumi Pednekar promises to enthrall audiences with a gripping story of bravery and the pursuit of justice.

Netflix has released the trailer for the upcoming crime drama Bhakshak, starring Bhumi Pednekar. In the film, Bhumi plays the role of Vaishali Singh, a determined journalist on a mission to expose a heinous crime.

Based on true events, the movie promises to enthrall audiences with a gripping story of bravery and the pursuit of justice. Directed by Pulkit and produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma, Bhakhsak features Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava, and Sai Tamhankar, alongside Bhumi Pednekar. The storyline revolves around the life of a fearless investigative journalist who unravels shocking secrets concealed within a girls' shelter home.

Reflecting on his film, director Pulkit shares, "This story is deeply personal to me, and shaping the journey of an investigative journalist in her pursuit of justice and truth has been an incredibly enriching experience as a director. My aspiration is for this film to reach audiences across the globe as it makes its mark on Netflix across 190 countries.”

Reflecting on her role in the film, Pednekar says, "In my journey as an actor, I've always been drawn to clutter-breaking films that go beyond the conventional narrative. Bhakshak is also one such film, in fact, it is one of the most significant films of my career. This has been a profound experience and I am very grateful for scripts like ‘Bhakshak’ and characters like Vaishali Singh that have the courage to tell these powerful narratives. I truly believe in the transformative potential of storytelling, and I am committed to choosing roles that not only push boundaries, and break stereotypes, but also ignite discussions that pave the way for meaningful change. Bhakshak is an important film and I can't wait to share our labour of love with audiences around the world."