Bhakshak teaser: Bhumi Pednekar's investigative journalist fights for young girls' rights in crime thriller

=Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma's Bhumi Pednekar-starrer crime thriller Bhakshak's teaser impresses fans.

After Thank You For Coming, Bhumi Pednekar is all set to start this year, enthralling the audience with a crime thriller titled Bhakshak. The film's makers recently released an intriguing teaser, leaving the fans impressed.

On Friday, Netflix took to its Instagram and shared an intriguing teaser of Bhumi Pednekar's upcoming movie Bhakshak. The teaser showed how Bhumi as an investigative journalist is all set to uncover the dark truth behind Bansi Sahu’s shelter home for girls and fight for the rights of the young girls. The narrative said to be inspired by true events, is a chilling exploration of sexual abuse suffered by young girls. Netflix captioned the post, "The story of one journalist who would stop at nothing to uncover the truth. #Bhakshak a film inspired by true events coming on 9th February, only on Netflix."

Netizens were impressed with the storyline and teaser and expressed their views in the comment section. One of the comments read, "Immensely thankful to Gauri Khan for backing these much-needed projects, after Darlings, this is going to be another eye-opener." Another user wrote, "These kinds of movies deserves recognition and support ... Well Done to everyone who's involved in making it possible." Another comment read, "It good to see Bhumi in this kind of character with her acting she chooses better than thank you for coming."

Talking about the movie, the director Pulkit opened up his thoughts about the film and said, "Our aim was to shed light on the harsh realities of society and spark conversations that lead to meaningful change. I'm looking forward to more people joining this important dialogue."

Helmed by Pulkit, Bhakshak is a crime thriller, produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. Apart from Bhumi Pednekar, the movie also features Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava, and Sai Tamhankar in pivotal roles. The film is based on true events and is scheduled to release on Netflix on February 9.