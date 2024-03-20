Bhaiyya Ji teaser: Manoj Bajpayee warns of destruction, mayhem in his 100th film, fans say 'Gangs of Wasseypur vibes'

Manoj Bajpayee and team Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi hai reloaded with massy entertainer Bhaiyaa Ji. The teaser of Manoj's 100th film has left his fans impressed.

The team of Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai who won millions of hearts with their powerful film are back with another exciting film, Bhaiyya Ji where Manoj Bajpayee's first look created quite a stir for his fierce and vengeful avatar.

Bhaiyya Ji being Manoj Bajpayee's 100th film in his 3-decade journey in the industry, audiences and industry likewise have appreciated the intensity and ruggedness of his look. Now, to pique even more curiosity, the makers today released a captivating teaser of the film.

The teaser showcases the terror of Manoj Bajpayee's character 'Bhaiyya Ji' making the actor's appearance even more dread-inducing. Speaking about his character, Manoj Bajpayee mentioned, "Bhaiyya Ji had to be a character audiences cannot easily forget especially since Bhaiyya Ji marks my 100th film in the industry, and I am happy that I got to do it with my Bandaa team. We have enjoyed every bit of making the character and film and we are sure the audiences will enjoy every second of the drama that's soon going to unravel."

Watch the teaser of Bhaiyya Ji

Director Apoorv Singh Karki added, “Working with Manoj Sir and Vinod Ji on Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai was an enriching experience. What more can I ask for if I get to do another passionate project with them? Bhaiyyaji is Manoj sir’s and mine dream project and Manoj Sir has truly poured his heart and soul into Bhaiyya Ji, and I hope audiences will love watching the film.”

Bhaiyaa Ji teaser impressed Manoj's fans, and they have got a recall to his iconic film Gangs of Wasseypur. A fan wrote, "Dhamkedaar". Another fan wrote, "Tabahaai." One of the fans wrote, "Giving Gangs of Wasseypur vibes."

Producer Vinod Bhanushali shared, “Our industry has breathed, lived, and experienced the magnanimity of Manoj Bajpayee through his several character portrayals. In Bhaiyya Ji, he has completely immersed himself in the character and gives his thousand percent, and I can say the same for Apoorv. I am happy to be re-associating with everyone and to bring in yet another intriguing story for our audiences with Bhaiyya Ji.”

Vinod Bhanushali and Samiksha Shael Oswal present, a Manoj Bajpayee creation, Bhaiyya Ji is a Bhanushali Studios Limited, SSO Productions, and Aurega Studios production. This revenge drama is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Samiksha Oswal, Shael Oswal, Shabana Raza Bajpayee, and Vikram Khakhar.