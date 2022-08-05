Bhaijaan: World's smallest singer Abdu Rozik starts shooting for Salman Khan starrer, check out viral photo

Photo credit: Twitter

Salman Khan's film Bhaijaan, formerly known as Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, is one of the most eagerly awaited in his career. For his admirers who have been anxiously awaiting the latest on the movie, there is wonderful news. The celebrity has begun the film's remaining schedule's shooting. Abdu Rozik, the smallest singer in the world, has interestingly joined Salman for the shoot. The internet celebrity reportedly has a "major part" in the movie. On social media, a photo of the couple from the sets has gone viral.

Salman may be seen in the photo sporting a sharp black shirt and black pants. He also has a clean-shaven appearance. Rozik, on the other hand, is dressed in his trademark hat and suit. Their admirers are ecstatic to see them interact. They posted about their joy on Twitter.

Earlier, Abdu Rozik posted a video of Salman hugging Rozik on his Instagram account after the Bollywood star stood by him while he sang the well-known Hindi song Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Rozik's kind act toward Salman appeared to fully win him over.

Abdu Rozik, a native of Tajikistan, became well-known overnight due to his singular skill for singing Tajik rap songs. The 18-year-old also runs a popular Youtube channel.

Farhad Samji helmed and Sajid Nadiadwala oversaw production of Bhaijaan. The film, starring Shehnaaz Gill and Pooja Hedge of Bigg Boss fame, as well as Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal, who will reportedly play Salman's brothers, will be released on December 30, 2022.