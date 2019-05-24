'Bhai just turned 18'! Varun Dhawan cannot stop drooling over Salman Khan's shirtless photo

Salman Khan posted a shirtless photo of him chilling at his house, watching the elections, and Varun Dhawan noticed the same

The Lok Sabha Election results, which kept people gripped to their chairs, was announced a day back. Narendra Modi, from BJP ruling party, has come back into power after his rule of four years. Many celebrities went on to congratulate him over his win. Salman Khan, who is usually quiet over such matters, also wrote a post for NaMo.

Salman Khan, while sharing the news, also posted a shirtless photo of him. He captioned the picture as, "Chilling and watching the news Swachch Bharat Fit Bharat." For the uninitiated, Salman Khan's post hints towards all the changes which came about under Narendra Modi's rule.

On looking at Salman Khan's post, the fan in Varun Dhawan could not keep calm. Varun went on to comment, "Bhai just turned 18". The actor seems to have hinted towards Salman Khan's younger days, when he flaunted his chiseled body in songs like 'O O Jaane Jaana' and 'Do You Want A Partner?'

Here, take a look at the post and the comment:





Salman Khan is recently in news for his upcoming movie Bharat's promotions. It was during this time that his co-star Katrina Kaif suggested that the superstar should up his Instagram game. It does look like Salman Khan is indeed following the actress' advice, since he shares more moments from his life than usual these days.

Meanwhile Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan also built a good camaraderie. Varun featured in Judwaa 2, which starred Salman Khan in the original film. Salman made a cameo in Judwaa 2 as well. Interestingly the roles are reversed this time since Varun Dhawan will make a cameo appearance in Bharat.