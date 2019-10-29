Bhai Dooj: Kartik Aaryan seeks sister's blessings, wins hearts with a twist in photo caption

Kartik Aaryan has become the town's hearthrob since a while now. The actor won fans with his acting in all kinds of movies like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and the latest being Lukka Chuppi alongside Kriti Sanon. The actor is also in news ever since he wrapped up Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal sequel which also stars Sara Ali Khan in the lead role.

After being snapped at Diwali parties since a few days, Kartik now took time out to celebrate Bhai Dooj too. The actor reunited with his doctorate sister Kritika Tiwari for the special day and was seen seeking blessings from her, while she performed the aarti.

Dressed in pyjamas and t-shirts, Kartik and his sister were twinning. However what caught our eye even more was how Kartik was constantly supporting feminism throughout the post. The actor's t-shirt had a caption on feminism. More so, his caption said it out loud. "My Sister has the best brother in the world. She always says this...not me @dr.kiki_ भाई दूज मुबारक," he wrote while sharing the photos.

See them here:

Soon after, the actor started receiving praises from fans all across. From calling them cute to asking others to learn from them, the fans went all out.

See it here:

Apart from Love Aaj Kal 2, Kartik Aaryan will also be seen in Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyya sequel alongside Kiara Advani and Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor-Laksh Lalwani.