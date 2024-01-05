'Bhai ab bodyguard rakh lo': Bobby Deol's fans mob him at Mumbai airport, video goes viral

Bobby Deol was seen smiling while clicking photos with his fans at Mumbai airport.

Bobby Deol, who has been making headlines and receiving praise for his role in 'Animal,' received overwhelming love worldwide. The actor was spotted at Mumbai Airport by paparazzi on Thursday night, he was surrounded by fans who wanted to take selfies with him.

Despite the chaos, Bobby remained patient and was seen smiling while taking pictures with his fans. The video is doing rounds on social media and fans are reacting to it. Sharing the clip, celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani wrote, "Lord Bobby covered with fans, Abrar got so many Fans around him.. aren't we all just Bobians??"

One of the social media users wrote, "Lord needs z security now pehle aati nahi abb jati nahi fame." The second one said, "Some people pay for such fans.. this is real." The third one said, "Bobby ji ek body guard rakh do abhi..." The fourth one said, "His comeback is extraordinary; I have never seen such a rebound of anybody. "Bhai, ab bodyguard rakh sakte ho...rakh lo, " said the fifth fans.

Bobby Deol's dance to his entry song Jamal Kudu from Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal has become a viral sensation. Bobby's dance step of balancing a glass on his head has given inspiration to several reels. In a recent interview with India Today, Bobby Deol revealed if his sons Aryaman and Dharam will also be joining the film industry and said, "There's no business like show business and my sons will come into this industry, but they're too young right now especially my older one is just 22 years old and the younger one is 19 years, so another 3-4 years time they will enter the industry."

The actor further revealed if he is planning to launch his sons in the film industry just like his brother Sunny Deol launched his sons and said, "No, I haven't planned any of that right now. I just want Aryaman to train and really work hard on himself. He just graduated from NYU Stern with Honors. He is one child who puts all his mind and works hard. Both my boys have different qualities. My youngest son during Covid himself filmmaking on his own. The photographs that you see on my Instagram, most of them, are by him. He loves everything about filmmaking, from editing to background, and visuals, all things. When we are watching a movie, he will talk about the technical side, and I'm like 'OK', 'I don't know any of that. So this is how it is. Every child is especially special, so let's see what the future holds for them. I mean I can't predict anything. I just want them to be happy and successful."