A few weeks back Bhagyashree celebrated her 56th birthday, and now the actress got seriously injured. The actress' latest photos have left her fans worried.

Veteran actress Bhagyashree got seriously injured while playing pickleball and sustained a deep wound on her forehead. The incident came into the limelight when popular paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared the news on his Instagram. The Maine Pyar Kiya star underwent surgery, and got 13 stitches.

Viral Bhayani shared a carousel post with the photos of the actress in the hospital. As per the post, Bhagyashree is now fine, as she is seen smiling in one of the photos. In another photo, the deep wound on the forehead is clearly visible. Viral Bhayani shared the photo with the caption, "The evergreen beauty of Cinema @bhagyashree.online recently sustained a deep wound on her forehead while playing pickleball, She underwent surgery and ended up getting 13 stitches on her forehead! We wish her a speedy recovery."

As soon as the post was shared, it went viral in no time. A netizen wrote, "Oh god ...get well soon Bhagyashree Ji" Many netizens also called out for sharing the news publicly with photos where she's seen smiling. An internet user wrote, "Aaj kal har moments ko reel banana fashion hogaya hey bas abi Martha huwa or suhagrat ka be video banakay dalna baki hey is duniya may real sad." Another internet user wrote, "Inki chott bhi inka content hai, hospital main bhi photography nhi rukti." One of the internet users wrote, "Isse jyada to mera khopda fata tha cricket khelte time blood hi nahi ruk raha tha."

Last month, Bhagyashree celebrated her 58th birthday on February 23. On the work front, Bhagyashree was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie marked her reunion with Salman Khan. She made a cameo with her husband Himalaya Dasani and son Abhimanyu Dasani. She also has a daughter, Avantika Dasani, and she's also an actress, known for her performance in the web series Mithya.