Bhagyashree's husband Himalay undergoes 'major' shoulder surgery, Maine Pyar Kiya star shares video

Bhagyashree shared the health update of her husband and also highlighted the benefits of early detection and skilled professionals

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 05, 2022, 06:31 AM IST

Bhagyashree's husband Himalay undergoes 'major' shoulder surgery, Maine Pyar Kiya star shares video
Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's husband Himalay Dasani underwent 'major' shoulder surgery, and the actress kept her fans updated through her social media. On her Instagram, Bhagyashree posted a 'before and after surgery' video. In the video, we got to see a motivated Himalay showing courage before heading the surgery. 

The actress captured the 'before surgery' and 'after surgery' moments, and she has sent a clear message about getting the right treatment from the right people at right time. While sharing the video, Bhagyashree wrote, "Major surgery of the right shoulder that took close to 4.5 hours. Fractures heal, tears have to be sutured, refracted tendons need to be clamped...it is important to go to the right doctor at the right time. We were told that he would be fine in one day... and we didn't believe it could be possible.. but thanks to the medical facilities and post-op care of Dr Gautam Tawari and his team from @nanavatihospital hubby's surgery went well.. and now in recuperation. The reason for sharing this is for people to understand that even in a surgery this big, recovery can be smooth n fast."

See the post

In another carousel post, the actress shared the health improvement of her husband and thanked doctors, and other medical staff members. Discussing more the surgery that took place, and why it happened at this stage, Bhagayshree added, "Hubby is backn smiling! Keyhole surgery for the shoulder rotator cuff muscle was explained. It was a 3cm tear that needed to be stitched back. The rotator cuff is responsible for the movement of your arm.. the only joint that gives you a 360° rotation. When the tendons n muscle holding that get torn, the blood getting supplied to the arm reduces and the arm can loose complete movement Dr.Gautam Tawari from @nanavatihospital explains what had to be done." 

Here's the post

Speaking about the artists, these two were spotted participating in the reality show Smart Jodi. Their kids Abhimanyu Dasani and Avantika Dasani are actors too. Abhimanyu was last seen in the rom-com Nikamma. 

 

DNA Originals
More

