Bhagyashree objected to kissing Salman Khan on-screen in Maine Pyar Kiya, Sooraj Barjatya reveals why

Maine Pyar Kiya/File photo

The 1989 romance musical drama Maine Pyar Kiya, whose songs such as Mere Rang Mein Rangne Waali, Dil Deewana, Aaja Shaam Hone Aayee, and Kabootar Ja Ja Ja are still popular today, marked the debut of acclaimed director Sooraj Barjatya and its leading lady Bhagyashree. It was also Salman Khan's breakthrough performance in his second film.

One of the most memorable sequences in the film was how Salman's Prem and Bhagyashree's Suman kiss through a mirror. Now, in a recent interview, film's director Sooraj Barjatya has revealed that the actress and her family objected to kissing on-screen and that's how he conceived that particular scene.

Talking to Pinkvilla about Maine Pyar Kiya, Sooraj said, "First it was to be a kiss. Then, I think it was the reservation from Bhagyashree, her family as they came from a very conservative background. So, I had written my script long ago, but then we abided. Then, my issue was how do I shoot it, and at that time, kissing scenes were shot with flowers in the foreground but I did not want to do that. So, on the set, fortunately, there was this glass. I came on the set one day, the door was closed and suddenly, a glass door came in front of me and that's how I wrote that into the film."

After making Maine Pyar Kiya, Sooraj made five other blockbuster films namely Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, Vivah, and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. He is set to make his directorial comeback after seven years with the upcoming drama Uunchai starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles.



The film, slated to release in cinemas on November 11, is an ode to friendship as the three friends played by Bachchan, Kher, and Irani take on the challenge to summit Mt Everest to fulfill the last wish of their recently deceased fourth friend, played by Danny Denzongpa.