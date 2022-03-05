Bhagyashree- Himalaya's love story: Actress married her 'naughtiest' classmate in school

Bollywood actress Bhagyashree stunned everyone with her beauty when she appeared in her first film ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya.’ However, she left the industry for her family. The actress is happily married to Himalaya Dasani, who used to be her classmate in school.

Today we will tell you about Bhagyashree and Himalaya’s love story. Not many of us know that the actress left her family to marry the love of her life. In a throwback interview with Humans of Bombay, the actress had talked about her love story and revealed that Himalaya was the naughtiest kid in her class.

She said that they went to school together and were in the same class. Bhagyashree used to be the monitor of her class, while Himalaya was the naughtiest kid because of which they used to fight a lot. “We would fight all the time and the rest of the class would have a blast! We were like Yin and Yang — the more we fought, the more it became clear that we couldn’t be apart.”

She revealed that they never dated in school, however, Himalaya confessed his feelings on the last day of school. He said, “‘have to tell you something’ and then for one week he kept trying to say it but would always back out. Finally, I went upto him and said, ‘look, just say it…I’m sure the answer will be positive’ and that’s when he told me he liked me.”

For the unversed, Bhagyashree is from a royal Marathi family. Her family was against her love marriage, therefore, they stopped her talking from Himalaya. She had said that she comes from a conservative family, her family thought they were too young to take such decisions. They decided to take a break when Himalaya went to US for his studies, meanwhile, the actress signed ‘Maine Pyar Kiya.’

Even though they were not in talking terms, she had taken approval from Himalaya’s family for her first film as she knew that they would end up together. She said, her parents were not allowing her to speak to him, so she decided to talk to her family about this. And tried to convince them, however, they did not understand.

In the same interview, the actress revealed that she ran up to marry Himalaya. She stated, “I called him up after this conversation and asked him, ‘are you sure of yourself, of us? This is the deciding day…either I’d be in his life forever or not at all.’ I said, ‘I’m leaving my house now, if you love me come and pick me up’ and within 15 minutes he was under my house. We had a small ceremony at a temple — his parents, Salman, Sooraj ji, a few of our friends attended and that’s how we go married.”

She also stated that she was a woman ‘so in loved with her husband’ and her son Abhimanyu, therefore, despite the success of ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, she decided to quit the industry. She said, “I have absolutely no regrets though, I look at my life, my family now and I feel so proud. Yash Ji always said, ‘you’re a foolish girl’ and oh yes, I loved being foolish!”