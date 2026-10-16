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'Bhagwan unka bhala kare': Nana Patekar's son Malhar breaks silence on Tanushree Dutta's 'evil dead' remark

Malhar Patekar has responded to Tanushree Dutta's #MeToo allegations against his late father Nana Patekar, saying the case was legally resolved. Dutta recently spoke about the alleged harassment and threats she faced after speaking out in 2018. Nana died aged 75 on October 8.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 16, 2026, 06:15 PM IST

'Bhagwan unka bhala kare': Nana Patekar's son Malhar breaks silence on Tanushree Dutta's 'evil dead' remark
Nana Patekar with Malhar Patekar and Tanushree Dutta
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Nana Patekar's son Malhar Patekar has responded to Tanushree Dutta's allegations against the late actor, saying the case had been legally resolved and should not be brought up again. In 2018, Dutta had accused Nana of sexual harassment on the sets of the 2009 film Horn Ok Pleassss, becoming one of the prominent voices of India’s #MeToo movement. Following the actor's death at the age of 75 in Goa on October 8, she spoke about the impact the controversy had on her life.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Malhar addressed the matter without naming Dutta. "Without naming anyone, I want to say that the case people are bringing up unnecessarily is already over. Judiciary se clear hua hain, case khatam ho chuka; phir bhi bol rahe. Aise logo ko mein unko kuch nahi boluga; joh sach hai wahi rahega, bhagwan unka bhala kare, this is what I have to say to them," he said Nana denied Dutta's claims of sexual harassment and intimidation. An FIR was registered against him in 2018, but the police closed the case in 2019, citing insufficient evidence.

Following Patekar's death, Dutta initially said she was unsure how to react. She later took to social media to describe the difficulties she claimed to have faced since speaking out. "People don’t know the state I have been in since the #MeToo movement. The girl who used to work out five days a week, who used to roam around the world without fear, I never had any security issues and no trouble traveling anywhere. After #MeToo, such incidents have happened with me that I can’t even narrate it here on Instagram. Your face will be wet with shame. People don’t know what all has happened to me," she said on her Instagram video.

Dutta further alleged that someone had tampered with her car's brakes in 2024 and claimed that men she described as goons had followed her after the #MeToo movement. Her Instagram Story, in which she used the phrase "evil dead" following Patekar’s demise, also drew criticism on social media. Nana Patekar died on October 8 in Goa after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was accorded a state funeral in recognition of his contribution to Indian cinema.

Also Read - Which Nana Patekar film was rejected by Sridevi, Kajol? Distributors backed out, yet it became superhit and won National Award

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