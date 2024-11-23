After rumours about the sequel, the second instalment of Bhagam Bhag is officially greenlit, and it will be led by the OG trio of Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Govinda.

Nostalgia and the reception to Gadar 2 have encouraged Akshay Kumar to bring the second instalment of his iconic comedy Bhagam Bhag. Yes, after months of speculations, the sequel of Bhagam Bhag is officially greenlit, with the OG trio- Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Govinda.

The producers have made an official announcement of the film, stating that Bhagam Bhag 2 is in the scripting stage. Sarita Ashwin Varde of Roaring River Productions acquired the rights for the sequel. She has simultaneously also been working on the film's script. Sarita will also be producing the film along with Shemaroo.

Hiren Gada, the CEO of Shemaroo Entertainment, agreed with Sarita, and said that they are excited to partner with an incredible team to create a film that will continue the legacy of its predecessor by bringing 'more laughter, fun and entertainment'.

The producers further assured that Bhagam Bhag 2 will be 'madder, crazier and funnier' than its predecessor. Bhagam Bhag 2 is expected to go on the floor in mid-2025 with the reunion of Akshay Kumar, Govinda and Paresh Rawal in their iconic roles. Bhagam Bhag was directed by Priyadarshan. However, the director for the sequel has not finalised it.

About Bhagam Bhag

The comedy suspense drama was directed by Priyadarshan and it was a blockbuster. The movie gave perfect re-launch to Govinda. Bhagam Bhag starred Akshay, Govinda, and Paresh in the main leads, along with Lara Dutta, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Shakti Kapoor and others in key roles. For the unversed, Akshay has an interesting lineup of movies for 2025, including Sky Force, Jolly LLB 3, Welcome To The Jungle, and Bhooth Bangla.

Also read: Meet actress, Ajay Devgn's 'wife' who quit films in 12 years, was accused of abandoning her ill father, then...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.