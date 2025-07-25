'Bhag ja, woh maar denge': Meet actor who ran from house with just Rs 500, worked in films for free, later became superstar, has net worth of Rs 43 crore

Ravi Kishan has struggled in Bollywood for over 10 years. He did films for free to make his identity in the Hindi cinema. However, after several failed attempts, he moved to Bhojpuri cinema and ultimately revived the regional cinema, becoming the messiah of the Bhojpuri film industry.

Ravi Kishan is a well-known name not only in cinema but also in the world of politics, but this journey has not been easy for him at all. He struggled for years to reach this point, and only then is he recognised all over the country today. Ravi Kishan has now become a superstar of Bhojpuri cinema, is an MP and is also waving the flag of his acting in Bollywood. But recently, he made some revelations related to his childhood, which surprised everyone. Ravi Kishan said that his childhood was full of torture, due to which his mother gave him 500 rupees and asked him to run away from home.

Ravi Kishan's father considered him worthless

Ravi Kishan is in the headlines these days for Ajay Devgan's starrer 'Son of Sardar 2'. Recently, at Raj Shamani's podcast, he recalled his childhood days. "I wanted to prove to my father that I am also worth something. He considered me worthless. I wanted to prove to him that I am not worthless. He was very intelligent, a Brahmin and a great priest," he said. Ravi also remembered that once he asked him, "Why do you do so much worship, you don't even have good clothes. You wear torn clothes, and the bicycle is also broken? He got so angry at this that he started beating me."

When Ravi Kishan was beaten for playing the role of Mata Sita

Ravi Kishan said that his father was very possessive about his image. In such a situation, when he played the role of Devi Sita and wore his mother's saree during Ramlila in the village, he used to get very angry. He would get mad in anger and say to Ravi Kishan- 'Do you want to become a dancer?' Ravi Kishan's father wanted him to stay in the village and be involved in farming and dairy business.

When Ravi Kishan's mother said, 'Run away from home'

Ravi Kishan further said, "One day my father beat me so much that I had to run away from home. My mother came to me that day and gave me 500 rupees. My mother gave me money and told me to run away or they would kill me. I took the money and came to Mumbai to try my luck. I would get small roles, but the producers would refuse to pay me. If I asked for my fees, they would say that they would reduce my screen time. I struggled in Bollywood for 10 years and then entered the Bhojpuri film industry."

When Ravi Kishan's father apologised to him

Ravi Kishan recalled his father's behaviour after he became a successful actor. "As soon as I started earning a lot of money, my father started feeling that I was worth something. He started respecting me. I used to give him plane tickets to come to me. I gave him good clothes, a bungalow and a car. One day, he suddenly started crying and said- Forgive me. I always misunderstood you. Seeing him like this, I fell at his feet and said don't do this. I saw God in him." For the unversed, as of 2025, Ravi's net worth is 43 crore. His upcoming film, Son of Sardaar 2 will release in cinemas on August 1.