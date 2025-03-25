Hours after the news about his health broke, Aasif Sheikh also issued a statement in the media, saying, "I was shooting for Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain at Dehradun and there I started feeling numbness in my foot and then sciatica pain made the situation worse."

Television actor Aasif Sheikh, who plays the iconic role of Vibhuti Narayan Mishra in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, recently suffered a health scare and was reportedly rushed to the hospital after collapsing on set during filming in Dehradun on Monday. As per media reports, Aasif Sheikh fainted while filming an intense fight sequence for the show.

After Aasif Sheikh collapsed on set, a source told Zoom, "The shoot was exhausting and had intense fighting scenes. During one such scene, Aasif suddenly felt unwell and collapsed on the set. After receiving initial medical attention, he was immediately brought to Mumbai for further treatment."

He further added, "I was brought on a wheelchair to Mumbai and now I have been advised a complete bed rest. I landed here on the 18th and since then I am taking rest and my treatment is on. I think for one more week I will take a rest and hope I will be soon in front of the camera."

Apart from Bhabiji Ghar Pe Hai, Aasif Sheikh is popular for his roles in many TV shows including Hum Log, Yes Boss, Gul Sanobar, Don't Worry Chachu, and more. He has also been part of several Bollywood films such as Karan Arjun, Ek Phool Teen Kante, and Haseena Maan Jaayegi.

