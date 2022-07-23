Deepesh Bhan, who played Malkhan in Bhabi ji Ghar Par Hai, passes away at 41

File photo

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai star Deepesh Bhan aka Malkhan Singh passed away. As per Umar Ujala's report, he collapsed while playing cricket on Friday. He was taken to hospital where doctors declared him dead.

For the unversed, Dipesh played the role of Malkhan Singh in Bhabi ji Ghar Par Hain. The news was confirmed by the assistant director of the show. Vaibhav Mathur, who plays Tika Singh, has also reacted to the unfortunate news. He said, "Yes, he is no more. I do not want to say anything on this, because there is nothing left to say," to Dainik Bhaskar.

As per E-Times, co-actor Charrul Malik said, "I can't believe it still. I got to know about it in the morning. I just met him yesterday and he was all fine. We made a few reel videos together. I know him since eight years and he was closest to me on the sets. We used to eat our food together." She adds, "Apart from being a talented actor, he was an amazing human being too. He used to guide me through my scenes. We have lost an amazing human and an actor."

Television star Kavita Kaushik took to Instagram and wrote, "In shock, gutted ,pained with the news of Deepesh Bhan passing away at the age of 41 yesterday, a very important cast member in f.i.r , Was a fit guy who never drank/smoked or did anything to harm his health, left behind a wife n one year old child and parents and us all I remember the love and respect he showered on each and everyone he met , I believe it now that it's the good people God chooses to call sooner ... Too heartbroken to process this .. its a dark day ..R.I.P Deepu."