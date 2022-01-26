BFFs Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar spend 'perfect afternoon' together- see pics

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan spent her Wednesday with her friends including Manish Malhotra, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Karan Johar. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra shared the glimpses of the same on social media.

The celebrity fashion designer took to Instagram and posted two pictures of their get-together. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “That perfect afternoon home with friends @kareenakapoorkhan @karanjohar @amuaroraofficial @malaikaaroraofficial missing you @therealkarismakapoor.”

The post is going viral on social media. One of the social media users commented, “Aao bahen chugli kare sabha,” the second one mentioned, “Gossip Gang.” Meanwhile, the third one wrote, “

Omgg everyone looks so gorgeous.” The fourth user commented, “Sab ek taraf bebo ka pose ek taraf.”

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor had reacted to a post about the Covid-19 campaign that was shared by Pune Police. It was based on her grandfather’s Raj Kapoor’s film ‘Mera Naam Joker.’ The actress shared the video in which a cop can be seen singing ‘Aye Bhai Zara Dekh Ke Chalo’.

Raj Kapoor’s ‘Mera Naam Joker’, which was written by Khwaja Ahmad Abbas, was released in the year 1970. Along with him, Simi Garewal, Rishi Kapoor, Kseniya Ryabinkina, Manoj Kumar, Dharmendra, Dara Singh, and Rajendra Kumar were also seen in the film.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen with Aamir Khan in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. The movie was supposed to be released on Christmas 2021, however, it got delayed. For the unversed, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is the official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Oscar-winning Hollywood film ‘Forrest Gump’. Shot across hundred locations in India, the film is helmed by Advait Chandan who had earlier directed Aamir Khan in ‘Secret Superstar’. It also marks the Bollywood debut of south superstar Naga Chaitanya, who has been grabbing headlines since his divorce with Samantha Ruth Prabhu last year.