Beyond The Kerala Story: Vipul Amrutlal Shah's sequel to 2023 controversial blockbuser 'goes deeper', release date out

The Kerala Story, which released in 2023, sparked widespread discourse across the country as the film was based on the alleged radicalisation and conversion of young Hindu women to Islam in Kerala before inducting them into the terrorist outfit Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

After the blockbuster success of The Kerala Story in 2023, Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Sunshine Pictures Limited are taking forward the franchise with The Kerala Story 2, officially titled Beyond The Kerala Story. Featuring new faces as the leading ladies, the sequel will again be inspired by real-life incidents, focusing on the experiences of victims and stories that are often overlooked but rooted in everyday reality.

Sunshine Pictures Limited shared a motion poster announcing the release date of the film. The asset read: "They said it was just a story. They tried to silence it. They tried to discredit it. But the truth didn’t stop. Because some stories don’t end. This time, it goes deeper. This time, it hurts more. Beyond The Kerala Story."

The Kerala Story, which released in 2023, sparked widespread discourse across the country as the film was based on the alleged radicalisation and conversion of young Hindu women to Islam in Kerala before inducting them into the terrorist outfit Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). It was dubbed Islamophobic propaganda film, and faced huge protests in Kerala and West Bengal.

Headlined by Adah Sharma and helmed by Sudipto Sen, The Kerala Story was made in just Rs 15 crore and grossed Rs 304 crore worldwide, becoming one of the most profitable films in Bollywood. It even went on to win the National Award for Best Direction and Best Cinematography. It also starred Siddhi Idnani, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Pranay Pachauri in the key roles.

Now, Beyond The Kerala Story promises to be another hard-hitting narrative elevated both in terms of storytelling and scale. Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under his banner Sunshine Pictures Limited, the upcoming film is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Kamakhya Narayan Singh and co-produced by Aashin A Shah. The sequel is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on February 27.

READ | Dhurandhar box office collection: Ranveer Singh film creates another record, beats Chhaava to record biggest fifth weekend