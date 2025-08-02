Twitter
Betrayed by her husband, this top actress confessed to having an extra-marital affair: 'I began feeling lonely...'

This actress' road to motherhood was filled with pain and patience. She suffered multiple miscarriages before she was finally able to carry a child to term.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 02, 2025, 01:59 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Mumtaz, the dazzling face of 70s Hindi cinema, carved her place in Bollywood history with unforgettable roles and unmatched charisma. From growing up in a Mumbai slum to becoming the highest-paid actress of her time, her life has been nothing short of cinematic.

But behind the glamour was a woman who battled heartbreak, betrayal, and personal grief, all with quiet strength.

A Marriage Marked by Betrayal

In 1974, Mumtaz married industrialist Mayur Madhvani and went on to raise two daughters. But their marriage wasn't free of challenges. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Mumtaz revealed that Mayur once admitted to having an affair during a trip to the U.S.

“Honestly, after the episode, I began feeling lonely. Main thodi rubabwali thi. I felt hurt. So, I flew down to India,” she said.

Feeling emotionally abandoned, Mumtaz herself entered a brief extra-marital relationship, though she described it as short-lived and insignificant. “When you’re amidst thorns and someone comes along with a rose, you do get carried away... But it was nothing serious. Just a temporary phase, which ended soon,” she added.

Silent Battles: Miscarriages and Medical Struggles

Mumtaz’s road to motherhood was filled with pain and patience. She suffered multiple miscarriages before she was finally able to carry a child to term. Doctors had put her on strict bed rest, and her days were limited to lying down with minimal movement.

“I had to take hormone injections in the morning and tablets in the evening,” she shared, highlighting the emotional and physical toll the experience took on her.

The Love That Never Was: Shammi Kapoor

Before marrying Mayur, Mumtaz had a close bond with her Brahmachari co-star, Shammi Kapoor. Their off-screen chemistry led Shammi to propose, but Mumtaz turned him down. The reason? Differences in lifestyle and timing. Though they parted ways, the connection remained one of the most talked-about romances that never reached the altar.

A Legacy Beyond the Silver Screen

Mumtaz’s career spanned from child artist to leading lady, with hits like Bandhan, Khilona, Sachaa Jhutha, and Hare Rama Hare Krishna cementing her status as a star. But it’s her resilience, through heartbreak, betrayal, health challenges, and sacrifices, that makes her journey unforgettable.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
