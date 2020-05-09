'Betaal': Shah Rukh Khan asks fans to submit scary films, says he will make one as well

It stars Viineet Kumar, Aahana Kumra, Suchitra Pillai, Jitendra Joshi, Jatin Goswami, Manjiri Pupala, and Syna Anand, the series will explore age-old secrets and ideologies.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has found an interesting way to promote his upcoming production for Netflix, Betaal. To get fans hooked to his show, Shah Rukh has asked all his fans to make a short horror film inside their homes and send them over to him.

He wrote on Instagram by sharing a picture saying, "Who doesn’t enjoy a good horror film or series? I know that I do! Since we all have a bit of time on our hands and have binged a lot of shows and films, how about we channel the inner filmmaking ghost in us to make a scary indoor film with an element of horror in it."

He further added, "Any camera that you can shoot with. - A prop readily available at home that can be used spookily - And you. (You can choose to make it with multiple people as well, as long as the rules of social distancing are followed),” he added. “The selected three will be getting on a video call with me and these four awesome people!"

Shah Rukh also said he will make a film as well. "I will be sending in my film as well... (P.S. - Ghosts are welcome to send their entries too)." Betaal is set for a May 24 release on Netflix. It has been co-directed by Patrick Graham along with Nikhil Mahajan. The show is co-written by Suhani Kanwar. Netflix on Friday released the trailer of the series, which delves into themes of an age-old cure, haunted tunnel, army of undead, and how "evil is eternal".

Horror studio Blumhouse Television and SK Global Entertainment have executive produced the show.