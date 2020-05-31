'Besties then and besties now': Kareena Kapoor Khan shares 20 years old pic to celebrate BFF Amrita Arora

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan might have seen some ups and downs in her romantic relationships, but the actress has been best friends with fellow actor Amrita Arora for the past 20 years with people in the industry often calling them BFF Goals. To celebrate the same, Kareena, on Saturday, reposted a throwback post with her best friend and actor Amrita. The picture is almost 20 years old.

"Thank you @putlu for the most beautiful memory... #BFFGoals #Repost @putlu . . . .Lockdown nostalgia .... besties then and besties now," she captioned the post. The photo shows Kareena in a black top while Amrita is seen in a red and black one.

Commenting on Kareena’s post, Amrita wrote, "Baby us". For the uninformed, Kareena is currently under lockdown owing to the coronavirus with her family in Mumbai -- husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan.

The actress recently also posted pictures from their quiet Eid celebrations and gave her fans a glimpse into the delectable mutton biryani cooked by Saif on the occasion of Eid. She put out a picture of the tasty dish on her Instagram Story, which was first shared by Kareena’s sister and actor Karisma Kapoor on her Instagram account. Along with the post, Karisma said, "Chef Saifu best mutton biryani ever!! insane lunch.Eid Mubarak."

A few days ago, Kareena shared an image where her husband Saif Ali Khan can be seen holding a large piece of white cloth that has palm prints of the duo as well as Taimur’s. Kareena has been sharing a lot of adorable moments of spending the lockdown with her family including a picture in which Saif can be seen giving a haircut to Taimur.