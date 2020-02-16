Best student wins again! Ananya Panday bags Filmfare Award for ‘Best Debut', expresses gratitude for fans

Headlines

Kiara Advani enjoys her birthday with Sidharth Malhotra at exotic location, fans call them 'hottest couple' - Watch

Haryana: Mobile internet suspended, Section 144 imposed after violent clashes erupt during religious procession in Nuh

DNA Ed-Master: Curriculum – An enabler or disabler?

Reassessing the use of armed railway police on trains: A wake-up call for India's internal security

Watch: Snake invades ground during Lanka Premier League 2023 match, viral video takes internet by storm

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kiara Advani enjoys her birthday with Sidharth Malhotra at exotic location, fans call them 'hottest couple' - Watch

DNA Ed-Master: Curriculum – An enabler or disabler?

Reassessing the use of armed railway police on trains: A wake-up call for India's internal security

MS Dhoni's luxury car collection 

Diabetes: Tips to choose the right footwear

5 iconic forts of Rajasthan built by Rajput emperors

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

‘What did police do for 14 days?’ Supreme Court's stern statement on Manipur viral video case

Ashes 2023: As Stuart Broad Announces Retirement, Here Are Three Biggest Controversies Of His Career

Manipur Violence: TMC MP Derek O'Brien gets aggressive, slams PM for no discussion in Parliament

Commando trailer: Prem Parrijaa, Adah Sharma's mission is to save Indian spy locked in Pakistani jail in action thriller

Richa Chadha shoots Aaina with The Chronicles of Narnia-fame British actor William Moseley in London

Kangana Ranaut slammed for saying Bhagavad Gita reference was her 'favourite part' in Oppenheimer: 'What a hypocrite'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Best student wins again! Ananya Panday bags Filmfare Award for ‘Best Debut', expresses gratitude for fans

Ananya Panday bagged the Best Debut award at the 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 16, 2020, 05:07 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ananya Panday is on a winning streak and to prove it all, there’s another win in the long list of achievements as the actress bagged the Best Debut award at the 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020 for her performance in Student of the Year 2. Hailed for her promising debut, the diva shone brightly at the recent awards and won yet another award. 

The actress took to her social media and shared, "Grateful, blessed, honoured and humbled!!  Filmfare for Best Debut (Female) 2020  Thank you thank you thank you @filmfare @jiteshpilaai and the entire team! Love you @karanjohar @punitdmalhotra @apoorva1972 @dharmamovies @manishmalhotra05 @tigerjackieshorff @tarastutaria @dop007 and the entire cast and crew of SOTY2  my team @ayeshadevitre @sajzdot @vardannayak @makeupbystacygomes @shnoy09 @fionadsouza14 that would be impossible without you guys my family Mama, Papa, Rysa U ROCK  and last but definitely not the least - the audience and my supporters for giving me so much love - I'll make you proud."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Looking stunning as she donned two separates in the combination of black and yellow, Ananya wore a black off-shoulder cropped top with a flared up lemon yellow netted skirt. With a winning 2019, Ananya's 2020 also looks promising as she owns a stellar line up of projects- from movies to iconic brands under her sleeve. 

On the work front, Ananya Panday will also be seen alongside Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli which is all set to release this year. We will also be seeing Ananya share the screen with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bro box office collection day 2: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej film sees drastic fall, earns Rs 17 crore

Apple iPhone 12 available at Rs 12,700 on Flipkart after Rs 41,299 off, likely to be discontinued soon

Why England players lined up with mismatched jerseys ahead of Day 3 of 5th Ashes Test?

Manipur: Kuki leader, BJP MLA advocates creating three separate Union territories

ISIS behind Pakistan suicide blast that killed at least 44, says police

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE