Best student wins again! Ananya Panday bags Filmfare Award for ‘Best Debut', expresses gratitude for fans

Ananya Panday is on a winning streak and to prove it all, there’s another win in the long list of achievements as the actress bagged the Best Debut award at the 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020 for her performance in Student of the Year 2. Hailed for her promising debut, the diva shone brightly at the recent awards and won yet another award.

The actress took to her social media and shared, "Grateful, blessed, honoured and humbled!! Filmfare for Best Debut (Female) 2020 Thank you thank you thank you @filmfare @jiteshpilaai and the entire team! Love you @karanjohar @punitdmalhotra @apoorva1972 @dharmamovies @manishmalhotra05 @tigerjackieshorff @tarastutaria @dop007 and the entire cast and crew of SOTY2 my team @ayeshadevitre @sajzdot @vardannayak @makeupbystacygomes @shnoy09 @fionadsouza14 that would be impossible without you guys my family Mama, Papa, Rysa U ROCK and last but definitely not the least - the audience and my supporters for giving me so much love - I'll make you proud."

Looking stunning as she donned two separates in the combination of black and yellow, Ananya wore a black off-shoulder cropped top with a flared up lemon yellow netted skirt. With a winning 2019, Ananya's 2020 also looks promising as she owns a stellar line up of projects- from movies to iconic brands under her sleeve.

On the work front, Ananya Panday will also be seen alongside Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli which is all set to release this year. We will also be seeing Ananya share the screen with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone.