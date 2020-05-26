'Best present I could've ever received': Karan Johar thanks Manish Malhotra, Punit for making his 48th birthday special

On May 25, Karan Johar celebrated his 48th birthday and it was lockdown celebrations for him. The filmmaker rang in his birthday with mom Hiroo Johar and twins Yash and Roohi. It was a tensed moment too for them as two of their household staff got tested positive for coronavirus and they are being home quarantined. But Karan's friends made sure to make him feel happy during stay-at-home birthday celebrations by creating a video.

Karan took to his Instagram page and shared a photo of Manish Malhotra posing with Yash and in another photo, the filmmaker posed with Punit Malhotra. He thanked the uncle and nephew duo for making his birthday memorable with a video from all close friends and talking to him for more than an hour.

The caption read as "I turned 48 yesterday and was overwhelmed with all the love and wishes that were showered on me... I feel so blessed to have such wonderful friendships around me that are beyond family to me and mine today... yesterday my dearest and closest friend @manishmalhotra05 made a video for me with messages from my close friends and family... it was the best present I could have ever received... he has been relentlessly following up with everyone for the past week and I was overwhelmed with emotion watching it... it made my day and my year and many years ahead as well... Thank you, Manish, for this will cherish it all my life... I love you so much!!! Have known and been close to you for 28 years now!!!"

KJo concluded by writing, "Big thank you to my bacha @punitdmalhotra who helped execute and edit this video (that was 1 hour 5 minutes long) I love you Punit and I can believe how Manish must have sat on your head! Both of you are in my heart forever!"

Check out the post below:

That's sweet!