'Best boys' Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji pose with 'good girl' Alia Bhatt for a cool selfie

Like many Bollywood celebrities, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt also headed to Thailand to ring in New Year 2020. They were joined by their Brahmastra director and close friend Ayan Mukerji. Alia has been treating fans with glimpses from her beautiful vacation. On January 1, 2020, she took to her Instagram page and shared a candid click of herself getting sunkissed. She wrote, "the light is coming 2020". Since then fans have been waiting to see her photo with Ranbir.

A while back, the Kalank actor took to her Instagram page and posted a selfie with Ranbir and Ayan. In the photo, she is seen wearing a hot pink strapless attire with no makeup look. While RK is seen in a black vest and a dark blue bandana. Alia posted the photo with a caption which read as "best boys (& good girl)"

Check it out below:

Meanwhile, talking about Brahmastra, the shoot of the film is still going on and the film is likely to be pushed from Summer 2020 to Diwali 2020.

It was also reported that this year, Ranbir and Alia are likely to tie the knot and that too in Kashmir. Earlier when Alia was asked about her impending wedding with RK, she had said, "I don't understand the need for everyone to discuss this [my wedding] all the time. But then, I think to myself that it's a simple question and my answer remains the same. If I'm not getting married right now, that's what I'll say. I'm happy being in a relationship, but that doesn't mean I'm tying the knot just yet. I'm too young to think about it. When I feel there's a need to be in a stronger bond with him, we will come to it. But right now, I'm married to my work and I also have my relationship going well on the side."