Besharam Rang Twitter reaction: Pathaan song irks netizens, users find Deepika Padukone-Shah Rukh Khan song 'vulgar'

Besharam Rang

Ever since the song Besharam Rang from Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan has been released, it left the internet divided. While a section of the netizens is raving about SRK and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry, the sexy avatar of Deepika Padukone, and the chiselled body of Khan. There is another chunk of users, who found the song 'vulgar and inappropriate.'

First thing first, the song is titled, Besharam Rang. So what do netizens expect to see? A decked-up Deepika Padukone, walking in the beech in a saree? Sometimes, netizens go overboard for anything and everything. Similarly, some over-sensitive users are been offended by the song, and they shared their discontent on the internet.

A user wrote, "#BesharamRang a song from Pathaan movie is a perfect example of #BollywoodKiGandagi. #BoycottPathaan is the need of the hour." Another user wrote, "All this hype for this MID Song? What a shame! YRF has created the Cheapest of Cheap Version of 'Swag Se Swagat', Song Doesn't contain a Single Moment Where You Wanna Get up and Dance on the Beats and Why tf is Sarook Khan Promoting Vimal Zubaan Kesari here? #BesharamRang." A user stated, "In Pic 1 Deepika is angry on paparazzi for leaking pic 2. Not cos pic leaked in bikini frm vulgar angle. Bt since it leaked in unedited dark complexion. Ashamed of even her true complexion. Sick #BoycottPathan."

Here are the reactions

In Pic 1 Deepika is angry on paparazzi for leaking pic 2. Not cos pic leaked in bikini frm vulgar angle. Bt since it leaked in unedited dark complexion. Ashamed of even her true complexion. Sick#BoycottPathan#BoycottbollywoodCompletely #BoycottbollywoodForever #BesharamRang pic.twitter.com/azKoVJtwvR — Indic Spectrum (@IndicSpectrum) December 12, 2022

All this hype for this MID Song? What a shame! YRF has created the Cheapest of Cheap Version of 'Swag Se Swagat', Song Doesn't contain a Single Moment Where You Wanna Get up and Dance on the Beats and Why tf is Sarook Khan Promoting Vimal Zubaan Kesari here? #BesharamRang pic.twitter.com/YbhlsRls2T — YOGESH (@i_yogesh22) December 12, 2022

#BesharamRang a song from Pathaan movie is a perfect example of #BollywoodKiGandagi. #BoycottPathaan is the need of the hour. pic.twitter.com/PFcIFRyDOB — Aditya #EqualRights4Hindus (@centristop) December 12, 2022

#BesharamRang song from #Pathaan in a Nutshell!



LYRICS blatantly copied from Famous 'Husn Walo' Song from 'Al Hilal'



MUSIC & BEATS Copied from another Famous Song 'Fariyaad' by Jagjit Singh!



LOCATION & DRESSING Copied from Director's Last Movie's Chartbuster Song 'Ghungroo' pic.twitter.com/wI3m1Md5uX — YOGESH (@i_yogesh22) December 12, 2022

Many die-hard fans of SRK and Deepika are going gaga over the song. They have enjoyed Vaibhavi Merchant's choreography, the exotic locations, and the crackling chemistry of the leads.

Here are some of the tweets

The music for Besharam Rang was composed by Vishal-Sheykhar, and Kumaar authored the lyrics. The song's Spanish lyrics were written by Vishal Dadlani, the song's composer and vocalist. Shilpa Rao, Caralisa Monteiro, Vishal, and Sheykhar performed the song with choreography by Vaibhavi Merchant. Pathaan will release in cinemas on January 25, 2023.