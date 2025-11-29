'Besharam has raha hai': Netizens react to viral video of Karan Johar at Dharmendra's prayer meet - Watch

One of the videos from Dharmendra's prayer meet shows Karan Johar laughing and speaking to someone on his phone while being seated inside his car.

The Deol family, including Dharmendra's first wife Prakash Kaur and sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, held the prayer meet for the late superstar at Taj Lands End in Bandra on Thursday. Dharmendra's second wife Hema Malini and daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol kept a separate prayer meet at their home on the same date.

Several Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan, Rekha, Sidharth Malhotra, and others attended the solemn gathering at the hotel. Some of them even went to Hema's house later to offer their condolences privately. Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja and son Yashvardhan Ahuja were spotted outside the Dream Girl actress's home.

Karan Johar, who directed Dharmendra in his latest film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in 2023, also attended Dharmendra's prayer meet organised by Sunny and Bobby. One of the videos from the prayer meet shows the director laughing and speaking to someone on his phone while being seated inside his car. This clip has now gone viral and has irked the netizens.

Reacting to the video, one X user wrote, "Besharam has raha hai', while another added, "Isko dekh ke bilkul lag nahi raha ki ye prayer meet me jaa raha hai aur isko zara sa bhi dukh hai. "Shameless Karan Johar laughing, did he deserve to be in such meet or millions of fans of Dharmendra should have been given an opportunity to pay homage to him?", asked another netizen. A furious netizen added, "These clowns are bunch of shameless people. He doesn't know where is he going - to a cocktail party or a prayer meet of a departed soul who was loved by millions of fans across globe."











Meanwhile, Dharmendra passed away on November 24 at the age of 89 years. is survived by two wives - Prakash Kaur and Hema Malini, and six children - Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Ajeeta Deol, Vijeta Deol, Esha Deol, and Ahana Deol. His last film Ikkis, the upcoming period war drama, is slated to release in cinemas on December 25 coinciding with Christmas.

