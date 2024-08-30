Berlin trailer: Aparshakti finds himself in web of lies while trying to decode deaf foreign spy Ishwak's 'deadly' plan

The trailer of Aparshakti Khurana and Ishwak Singh's espionage thriller impresses fans.

The trailer of Aparshakti Khurana and Ishwak Singh-starrer Berlin is now out. Directed by Atul Sabharwal, Berlin is set in New Delhi in the politically charged atmosphere of the 1990s.

The official synopsis of the show read, "In the frigid winter of 1993 New Delhi, Berlin unfolds as a tense espionage thriller when authorities arrest a deaf-mute young man ([lshwak Singh] on suspicion of being a foreign spy. The case takes a complex turn as a skilled sign language expert [Aparshakti Khurana] is brought in to interpret, only to find himself drawn into a web of intrigue. With accusations of aiding a notorious spy [Anupriya Gonenka], the truth becomes elusive, and an intelligence officer [Rahul Bose] races against time to uncover it. But as rival agencies and unseen forces conspire, a startling revelation turns the case upside down: could the real spy be someone hiding in plain sight?" Excited about the project, Aparshakti, who plays the sign language expert, said he is very "emotionally connected" to the project and the director gave him a challenging tout of his comfort zone.

"Berlin is a film with which I am emotionally connected as it really brought out the best in me. Atul Sabharwal pulled me out of my comfort zone and threw me in such a challenging world. It's like being the

wildcard in a high-stakes poker game where every player holds a secret. Trust me, this isn't your typical binge-watch - it's a mind-bending puzzle that'll have you playing detective from your couch. It's a character and a role I have never explored before. so, get ready for a surprise. Berlin is where the laughs stop, and the intensity begins," he said. Ishwak Singh, who portrays the deaf-mute character, termed this role as the "most challenging character" played by him.

"From the word go I knew this was a special film. I found the character and the story very intriguing and much like the plot it was a mystery how I would crack it. I trusted my instincts and believed in Atul Sabharwal's vision and things just fell in place. Playing Ashok who is deaf has without a doubt been the most challenging character I've ever played. I had to be fluent in sign language and comfortable enough with it so I naturally go for signing and not speak while performing the scenes. The deaf community takes pride in sign language and doesn't see it as a handicap. That also had to come through," he said.

Rahul Bose, Anupriya Goenka, and Kabir Bedi are also a part of the captivating drama, which will be out on ZEE5.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published by ANI

